Winter’s coming: Studded tires allowed Nov. 1-March 31

As winter approaches, a reminder from the Washington State Department of Transportation that studded tires are legal in Washington state from Nov. 1 through March 31. Learn more about the approved studded tires and chains here.

Note that studded tires do not satisfy state chain requirements. If chains are required on your vehicle, you’ll have to install them even on studded tires.

Motorists are encouraged to visit a tire dealer to learn more about stud-free winter traction tires that are legal for year-round use and do not cause the same roadway damage as studded tires. These tires are different from “all season” tires and have a more aggressive tire tread.

The following qualify as traction tires when required on Washington roadways:

– Approved traction tires – including an eighth of an inch tread and a M&S or All Season label with a Mountain/Snowflake symbol.

– Installing chains makes any tire a traction tire.

Those traveling into higher elevations should carry chains and have approved traction tires whenever winter weather is possible, especially Nov. 1 through March 31.