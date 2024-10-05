Woodway Town Council to hold 2025 budget public hearing Oct. 7

A public hearing on 2025 revenue sources and the preliminary 2025 budget are among the agenda items before the Woodway Town Council during its business meeting starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

The council will also hear an update from Bob Danson, general manager of the Olympic View Water & Sewer District, and Edmonds Environmental Council President Joe Scordino regarding the Deer Creek Springs critical aquifer recharge area (CARA) issue.

There will be two opportunities for public comments.

The meeting will be at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also view it via Microsoft Teams. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 108 090 336#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.