You’re invited Oct. 19: Help us celebrate 15 years of trusted local news

It’s been 15 years since the founding of My Edmonds News — and the beginning of what became the My Neighborhood News Network. We’re throwing a party from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds — and we invite you to join us.

You can register here.

Your admission ticket includes appetizers, snacks and music, a chance to network with staff, board members and other readers, and share your ideas for future news coverage.

We look forward to seeing you then.

— Teresa Wippel, Founder, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Network

P.S. If you missed it, read our series here on the founding of My Edmonds News, the growth of the My Neighborhood News Network and our move to nonprofit status last year. Can’t join us on Oct. 19? Please consider making a financial gift that will make a real difference, right here in your own community. You can learn more about your donation options here. Consider giving through your workplace or donor-advised fund. As a charitable donation, it is 100% tax deductible. Our federal tax ID # is 88-3919841.