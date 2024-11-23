2024 Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop Dec. 14 at MTHS

The public is invited to the annual Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at Mountlake Terrace High School. A fun family holiday tradition for people of all ages, it benefits the Mountlake Terrace High School music program.

Activities include:

– Pancake Breakfast:

Child/Seniors $7

Teens/Adults $10

Families $30

– Kids activities tables

– Santa photos (digital) for $10 each

– Craft vendors. Vendors can register here for a table.

In addition, 24 student music groups will perform:

– College Place Elementary Olympian Choir

– Brier Elementary School Bobcat Choir

– Hilltop Chamber Singers

– Sherwood Singers

– Edmonds Elementary School Choir

– Beverly Elementary Choir

– Hazelwood Elementary School Choir

– Chase Lake Community School – Chase Lake Singers

– Edmonds-Woodway Mello Aires Choir

– Lake Forest Park Elementary School Marimba Band

– Mountlake Terrace High School Concert Orchestra

– Mountlake Terrace High School Chamber Orchestra

– Brier Terrace Middle School Orchestra

– Mountlake Terrace High School Symphonic Band

– Mountlake Terrace High School Chamber Winds

– Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 2

– Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 1

– Madrona K-8 Jazz Band

– Madrona K-8 Jazz Combo

– Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combos

– Mountlake Terrace High School String Ensembles

– Edmonds-Woodway High School String Ensemble

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.