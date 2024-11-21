37th annual Turkey Trot to benefit Edmonds Food Bank Nov. 30

Sound Steppers will host their 37th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 30, benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank. Each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Sound Steppers walking club and the Edmonds Food Bank join forces to highlight their unique contributions to the community.

Sound Steppers is a Washington state walking club affiliated with the American Volkssport Association (AVA). The AVA encompasses more than 250 local clubs across the nation.

Sound Steppers President Sherry Ogur is also a committed volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank. Rain or shine, she can be found each week in a bright yellow vest, delivering prepared grocery orders to customers who pull up in their vehicles.

Ogur sees firsthand each week how the food bank brings assistance and hope to those in our community experiencing food insecurity. “I take great pride in bringing together these two meaningful communities for this celebrated event.” she said.

This year’s Turkey Trot features two 5K routes starting at the Edmonds Food Bank. One route will head to the waterfront and ferry terminal, offering scenic views before returning through downtown. The other passes through Yost Park, crossing Shell Creek and passing the Edmonds Library and Civic Center Playfield. Participants can check-in, receive maps and trail markers, anytime between 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or make monetary donations to the Edmonds Food Bank at check-in. The event is free and requires no pre-registration, though participants must sign in upon arrival. Donations to the walking club are also appreciated to support future community events.

The Edmonds Food Bank is located at 828 Caspers St. in the lower level of the Edmonds United Methodist Church.