Annual Holy Rosary Edmonds holiday fair Nov. 22-24

The Holy Rosary Edmonds Women’s Association will host its annual Holiday Fair Nov. 22-24 at the Holy Rosary Pastoral Center, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Browse for treasures featuring Christmas décor, antiques/collectables, handmade crafts and jewelry. Homemade pies and baked goods will also be for sale, as will raffle tickets for gift baskets. Lunch and snacks are served on Friday and Saturday with breakfast on Sunday.

Holiday fair hours are:

Friday, Nov. 22, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.