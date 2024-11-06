Art Beat: Catch holiday magic with ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ plus music, book launches and festive fun

Get tickets for EDP’s ‘Miracle on 34th Street, The Play’

Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., Nov. 22 – Dec. 15, Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

Miracle on 34th Street, The Play is based on the classic Christmas film. The story follows Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home who gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of goodwill with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. One little girl’s belief in Santa is especially at stake.

Some dates are already sold out or very close to sold out, so don’t wait to make your holiday plans.

Performances with the most availability remaining:

Friday, Nov. 22 (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 23 (8 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 29 (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 7 (8 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec.12 (8 p.m.)

Tickets are $28 for General Adult (19-59) and $25 for Junior/Senior/Military. They are available online here or by phone at 425-774-9600

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS) Music Annual Citrus Sale Fundraiser 2024

Community members are invited to purchase delicious, fresh citrus fruit at great prices, supporting the EWHS Music Program. Order online now through Nov. 15 here.

On offer are California premium navel oranges, grapefruits and clementine mandarins for a different kind of fundraiser – one that promotes healthy eating and raises additional funds to support the EWHS Music Program.

All boxes contain approximately 20 lbs of freshly picked citrus fruit. Prices are below grocery stores’ prices, and the EWHS Music Program receives an amazing $10 per carton. For sale are oranges $30, grapefruit $30 and mandarins $40.

You can buy as many boxes as you like. You can even donate one or more to the Edmonds Food Bank, and the EWHS Music Boosters will ensure your donation is delivered.

The fruit will be ready for pick up outside the EWHS Music Department around the second week of December. Once it is ripe, the exact date will be announced. For more information, visit the EWHS Music website.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Living Bach’ documentary screening at Edmonds Theater

12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, The Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., Edmonds

The Seattle Bach Festival presents Living Bach. The film shows better than words Bach’s music’s enduring global appeal and power.

There will be a live performance of Bach before the screening. The film screening concludes with a community sing-and-play along of the chorale from Cantata 147, “Jesu bleibet meine Freude,” in English – Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.

Living Bach explores the global fascination with Johann Sebastian Bach’s music. Following amateur singers across six continents, the film reveals how his compositions transcend cultural barriers, uniting diverse individuals with a shared passion. Their stories highlight the universal power of music to connect and inspire, regardless of background or belief. A film about people, values, cultures, and the music and magic of JS Bach that works around the globe.

Watch the film trailer here and learn more about the film here.

Tickets for Living Bach are available here and at the door on the day of the show. Tickets begin at $15, and your ticket purchase supports the work of the Seattle Bach Festival.

~ ~ ~ ~

Mukilteo Community Orchestra presents ‘Music in Motion’

2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo

The Mukilteo Community Orchestra will present the first concert of the 2024-25 season. The theme of the season and of this concert is Music in Motion. This free concert features Ballet Suite No. 4, Mvt. 1 by Dmitri Shostakovich; Scherzo Colombine by Cecile Chaminade, arranged by Philip Clark; Summon the Heroes by John Williams and arranged by Calvin Custer; Samson et Dalila, Op. 47, R.288/Act III. Bacchanale by Camille Saint-Saens; Bal Masque by Amy Beach; and Huapango by Jose Pablo Moncayo.

More information about the orchestra and the concert can be found here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascade Symphony presents fall Chamber Music Concert

7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC), 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will perform the musical works of legendary composers Mozart, Beethoven, Dvorak, and others in a special Chamber Music Concert.

This is the first time that the Cascade Symphony — in its 63rd season and Snohomish County’s oldest community orchestra — is performing its chamber music concert format during the fall season and the first time at the EWC. The concert will feature a variety of small ensembles, including a wind octet, piano quintet, brass and mixed trios, and percussion musicians.

“These more intimate concerts, in which the Cascade Symphony members will perform in a variety of small ensembles, allow audience members to hear our instrumentalists in a chamber music context,” said Edward Benyas, CSO executive director. “The concert will last about 75 minutes without intermission.”

The Cascade Symphony will continue offering spring chamber concerts, with the next one on Saturday, April 12, at Maple Park Lutheran Church in Lynnwood.

Tickets for the Nov. 12 concert are available through the Edmonds Center for the Arts. They can be purchased online here, by calling 425-275-9595, or at the door before the concert. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for students of any age.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony is available here.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Overture to Murder’ book launch

7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way N.E. #A101, Lake Forest Park

Third Place Books is pleased to welcome back lecturer, writer, screenwriter, arts journalist and former Metropolitan Opera Orchestra violinist Erica Miner to its Lake Forest Park store for the third installment in her Opera Mystery series, Overture to Murder. During the event, Miner will talk about the unique San Francisco Opera setting of the mystery and sign copies of the book. This event is free and open to the public.

For important updates, RSVP is highly recommended in advance. This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q&A.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘The Measure of Life’ book launch

6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

The book launch celebration for local Edmonds author Judith Works’ new novel, The Measure of Life, will be held during the November Art Walk at Edmonds Bookshop. Works, a lawyer by profession, has lived in Italy, working with the United Nations, and has visited over 100 countries. She will be joined in conversation by local author Wendy Kendall. When not traveling or writing, Works volunteers for arts and literary events. She founded a literary group that encouraged and supported writers and has helped manage the Write on the Sound writing conference here in Edmonds for many years. Her first book, Coins in the Fountain, is a memoir that was published in 2016. It chronicles her own life and experiences living in Rome.

The Measure of Life is a fictional account set in both Rome and the Puget Sound. Nicole’s story of love and loss begins in Rome over a cappuccino and cornetto as she rues her unhappy marriage to an older widower. The conversational meeting with her Italian tutor sets off a chain of events that upends the course of her life. While Rome also brings deep friendships and immersion into a sumptuous food scene, there is no escape from acknowledging the consequences of her actions. In search of forgiveness and healing, she moves to an island near her childhood home in Seattle, only to find the way to reunite the remnants of her family and discover her true path, which is to return to Rome and face the past.

Read more about Judith Works and her books on her website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Join Northwest Girlchoir this December

Northwest Girlchoir currently has openings in its treble choirs for singers in grades 1-6. Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity, cultivates community, and inspires joy, belonging, and confidence in girls and youth beyond the binary. Singers learn musicianship, vocal technique and performance skills while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.

For five decades, Northwest Girlchoir has empowered and inspired thousands of young people in our region to lift their voices in chorus with others. Choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Non-Auditioned Choirs: Easy online registration is open now for singers in grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì. Enrollment for Liebe and Yǒu Yì is open online until Dec. 12 but class sizes are limited, and enrollment could fill quickly. Members learn music in a fun and nurturing environment as they prepare for exciting mainstage concerts. Sign up online.

Auditioned Choirs: Singers in grades 4-6 can request an audition on Nov. 21st to join Raku or Tarab. Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community, at special events, and even on tours. Learn more here.

Want to check out the choir before enrolling or auditioning? Join them for their first concert of the season, TING “(Listen),” at Everett Civic Auditorium on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2:30 p.m. Visit here to learn more.

Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and families are encouraged to apply. Email for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.

~ ~ ~ ~

Local filmmaker debuts ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Edmonds Theater

Local female filmmaker Rose Kreider premiered her movie, A Christmas Carol, at the Edmonds Theater on Nov. 3 to a packed house.

The movie is based on the beloved classic novel by Charles Dickens, but with a twist: It is set in modern-day Seattle. Kreider is working to find a distributor, so stay tuned for more information. Until then, please enjoy the official trailer here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.