Author of ‘Edmonds Then and and Now’ to speak at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 14

Photographer and author Arnold Lund will discuss his book, Edmonds Then and Now: 1876-2023, at the next Edmonds Author and Speaker series event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.
In Edmonds Then and Now, the latest AI tools were used to restore vintage photographs from over the last 100 years, and new photos were taken from the original perspectives.
Lund is the vice president of the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society and executive director of the Edmonds Historical Museum. He grew up in Richmond Beach and his father was a business owner here in Edmonds. He and his wife recently moved to Edmonds after a career in companies like Bell Labs, Microsoft, and Amazon, and teaching at the University of Washington.
Subtitles and closed captioning will be provided for guests who are deaf and hard of hearing. The Edmonds Waterfront Center also offers assistive listening devices available to check out or connect with your smart phone.
The event is co-sponsored by My Edmonds News and the Edmonds Bookshop.
Tickets are $7.50 and you can reserve your seat online. Walk-ins are welcome the night of the event based on available seating. Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. Nov. 14.
