Author of ‘Edmonds Then and and Now’ to speak at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 14

Photographer and author Arnold Lund will discuss his book, Edmonds Then and Now: 1876-2023, at the next Edmonds Author and Speaker series event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

In Edmonds Then and Now, the latest AI tools were used to restore vintage photographs from over the last 100 years, and new photos were taken from the original perspectives.