Black in Edmonds to host election debrief Nov. 24

Black In Edmonds has scheduled an election debrief from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 via Zoom.

According to an event announcement:

Going into the holiday season and connecting with friends and family after a polarizing election (local and national) will be a stressor for many of us. With new leadership in federal and statewide offices, we will have an intersectional discussion on what changes lie ahead, what may remain the same, and how we connect and communicate across divides.

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank will moderate the post-election discussion on how to navigate those conversations. Guest panelists include:

– Elizabeth Doll, director of Braver Politics at Braver Angels

– Edgar Mack-Longoria, executive director, Entre Hermanos

– Dr. Steve Woodard, Mountlake Terrace city councilmember and community activist

The discussion will be held via Zoom, and livestreamed on the Alicia In Edmonds Facebook page. Those who register to watch via Zoom will have an opportunity to ask questions of the panel.

According to Crank, the virtual event will also be the online launch introducing the Northwest WA Civic Circle (NWCC), a nonprofit cooperative that connects civic engagement programming across Snohomish, Skagit, Island, Kitsap, and Whatcom counties. NWCC’s first in-person event is Northwest Washington Legislative Preview event set for Jan. 8 at Edward D. Hanson Conference Center in Everett, with details to come.