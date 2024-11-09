Book enthusiasts find their treasures at Friends of Edmonds Library sale

Book lovers of all ages gathered at the Frances Anderson Center Saturday morning for the Friends of the Edmonds Library annual book sale. The crowd of reading enthusiasts started assembling a half hour before the event opened at 9 a.m. to members.

A number of the early arrivers brought along boxes or bags to carry their hidden treasures home with them.

A wide variety of books were organized around the room with signs indicating the type of reading material available.  Choices at the tables included children’s books, books for young adults, cookbooks, non-fiction, fiction, mystery, gardening, classics/collectibles and cafe art.  Other items available for purchase included media and sheet music.

Not only were the books organized on each table by genre or type, other titles were available in boxes below.

The attendees had come for a number of reasons. One 7-year-old said, “I love to read.”

Others said:

“I’m just a book nerd.”

“I love supporting the library and any reading initiative.”

“I own a used bookstore and I am always looking for good books for my customers to read.”

“There is nothing like a good book on a rainy Northwest day.”

“We want our children to read and learn about our history and the world around them.”

Visitors of all ages found things that delighted them. Rory Morris, 7, and 4-year-old sister Quinn took home several books after exploring the children’s literature table.
Two  slightly older readers, Peggy Estela and Mary Bohmke, thought the book “Two Old Women” by Velma Wallis was an appropriate book for them. Peggy and Mary — along with a number of other helpful volunteers — made the event a pleasurable one for all.

Book sale proceeds will support reading programs outside the library that are run by other Edmonds-area nonprofits and the summer reading program at the Edmonds Library.

— Story and photos by Byron Wilkes

