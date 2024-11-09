Book enthusiasts find their treasures at Friends of Edmonds Library sale

Book lovers of all ages gathered at the Frances Anderson Center Saturday morning for the Friends of the Edmonds Library annual book sale. The crowd of reading enthusiasts started assembling a half hour before the event opened at 9 a.m. to members.

A wide variety of books were organized around the room with signs indicating the type of reading material available. Choices at the tables included children’s books, books for young adults, cookbooks, non-fiction, fiction, mystery, gardening, classics/collectibles and cafe art. Other items available for purchase included media and sheet music.

The attendees had come for a number of reasons. One 7-year-old said, “I love to read.”

Others said:

“I’m just a book nerd.”

“I love supporting the library and any reading initiative.”

“I own a used bookstore and I am always looking for good books for my customers to read.”

“There is nothing like a good book on a rainy Northwest day.”

“We want our children to read and learn about our history and the world around them.”

Book sale proceeds will support reading programs outside the library that are run by other Edmonds-area nonprofits and the summer reading program at the Edmonds Library.

— Story and photos by Byron Wilkes