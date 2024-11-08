Cascade Symphony presents new fall Chamber Music Concert Nov. 12 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will perform the musical works of legendary composers Mozart, Beethoven, Dvorak and others, in a special Chamber Music Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC), 220 Railroad Ave., in Edmonds.

This is the first time that the Cascade Symphony – in its 63rd season and Snohomish County’s oldest community orchestra – is performing its chamber music concert format during the fall season, and the first time at the EWC. This concert will feature a variety of small ensembles, including wind octet, piano quintet, brass and mixed trios, and percussion musicians.

“These more intimate concerts, in which the Cascade Symphony members will perform in a variety of small ensembles, give audience members an opportunity to hear our instrumentalists in a chamber music context,” said Edward Benyas, CSO executive director. “The concert will last about 75 minutes without intermission.”

The Cascade Symphony will continue offering its spring chamber concerts, with the next one taking place on Saturday, April 12, at Maple Park Lutheran Church in Lynnwood.

Tickets for the Nov. 12 concert are available in advance through the Edmonds Center for the Arts. They can be purchased online at www.EC4ARTS.org, by calling 425-275-9595, or at the door before the concert. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for students of any age.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony is available at www.cascadesymphony.org.