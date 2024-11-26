City council to hold public hearing Dec. 3 on Edmonds fire/EMS options

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to discuss and hold a public hearing on the city’s fire and emergency medical services options during two meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Both meetings will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds and are also available for remote viewing and commenting via Zoom.

During the 5:30 p.m. meeting, the council will review an amended Regional Fire Authority Plan and pre-annexation plan that were approved by South County Fire Commissioners last week. During the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will provide community members with the opportunity to comment on these documents, the council conversations during the 5:30 p.m. meeting, and any other related topics.

You may provide a written public comment using the web form at www.edmondswa.gov/publiccomment.

The Dec. 3 meeting agenda will be published Nov. 27 here.