City of Edmonds Arts Commission announces four new art exhibits

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission has four new art exhibits in the downtown Edmonds area.

Edmonds Library: Five nautical-themed large canvases by Edmonds artist Katherine Green are on exhibit at the Edmonds Library through December. Green began her painting career at the age of 14. She is inspired by nature, travel, and the locations she has seen around the world.

Also a photographer, her process involves developing a concept from her photographs. She focuses on pastoral landscapes, nautical scenes, culture and her impressionistic style as it relates to these experiences. Katherine’s goal is to capture a unique or common experience, such as the feeling of freedom, a peaceful place or moment in time.

On the Fence: Two new installations are at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield on Main Street and the Artworks/Driftwood Players Annex south parking lot on 2nd Ave S.

Downstream/Upstream by Seattle artist and writer Gabriela Denise Frank on the Frances Anderson Center fence seeks to expand the definition of literary art and where we expect to encounter it. Printed on vinyl banners, the images follow young chinook salmon downstream to the ocean and mature salmon upstream to spawn.

The poems bear words in Lushootseed, a Central Coast Salish language. Viewers are encouraged to click on the posted QR code to listen to a recording of the poems read aloud. With installations like Downstream/ Upstream, the artist hopes to create moments of surprise by placing literary works in the path of everyday life.

On the parking lot fence at the ArtWorks studio is a three-panel mural by local artist Kate Shinn taking a whimsical look at her beloved Australorp chickens.

Entitled Behold, a Bug, the tableau depicts a common scene in her yard–the exact moment one of the hens finds something that might be edible, and all the others immediately run over to investigate.

Both of the On the Fence installations are on exhibit through February.

Frances Anderson Center display case: The Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program’s exhibit Operation Art to Heal honors a variety of women veterans’ artworks, from woven fabric and photography to paintings and sculptures. The goal of the project is to help veterans’ work through personal issues resulting from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The organization holds monthly art-making events where veterans can meet other veterans and enjoy making art. More about the Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program is available from www.pnwveteranassist.org. This exhibit is on display through December.

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission Visual Art program goal is to provide a forum where the public can develop an appreciation and understanding of the visual arts through the exhibition of original quality artworks. It also provides emerging artists with an opportunity to exhibit their work.

For more information about the arts commission, go to www.edmondsartscommission.org.