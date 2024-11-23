City publishes revised draft Comprehensive Plan; public hearing Dec. 10

The revised draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan for the City of Edmonds has been published and is available for review online here.

The revised plan updates the initial draft that was published Oct. 3. This new draft reflects public input during the comment period, as well as input from the Edmonds Planning Board and City Council. It also includes state agency guidance and other information.

According to a city news release, the revised draft will be further considered by the planning board and city council. The planning board will review the revised draft at its Nov. 25 meeting while the city council will begin consideration Dec. 3. A public hearing on the revised draft is planned for Dec. 10.

The Comprehensive Plan is intended to provide goals and policies about land use, housing, climate, transportation, economic vitality and other topics to guide future growth patterns and public investments. State law requires the city council to adopt a final version by the end of 2024.

Development of the Comprehensive Plan has been underway for more than two years, with a process that has included numerous public meetings, online information, consultation with state agencies and other research.

You can view more information about the Comprehensive Plan process here.