City schedules tree removal in Sierra Park

A significantly large dead alder tree in Sierra Park adjacent to 80th Avenue West is scheduled for removal on or before Thursday, Nov. 7, the City of Edmonds said Monday. The work will be performed by Washington Tree Experts.

The tree has been dead for some time and has now deteriorated to the point of becoming a safety hazard for park visitors and the general public, the city said. The tree is located on the eastern border of Sierra Park near 80th Avenue West.

The public is asked to adhere to signs or any areas of the park that are closed during the tree removal process.