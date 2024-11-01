Climate Protection Speaker series concludes with talk on atmospheric pollution

The speaker series organized by the Edmonds Mayors’ Climate Protection committee wrapped up Wednesday night at the Edmonds Waterfront Center with talks on atmospheric pollution and the Washington Climate Protection Act. Dr. Chris Kenseth, a postdoctoral fellow in the University of Washington’s Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science, spoke about Washington state air quality in a changing climate and the impacts of fine particulate matter on both climate and health. Key takeaways from this talk included:

– After many years of success in driving concentrations of fine particulate matter down through regulation of tailpipe emissions, rates have plateaued and, in some years increased, as a result of increasing numbers and magnitude of wildfires. – The Northwest is especially impacted by wildfire smoke. – Fine particles in the atmosphere also have beneficial effects by providing a surface for water to condense onto to allow clouds to form. – Unregulated internal combustion engines (for example, lawn mowers and leaf blowers) now account for more smog-forming emissions than cars during the summer months. – In addition to burning of fossil fuels, certain types of trees also emit chemical compounds that, when oxidized in the atmosphere, can create smog forming compounds. Dr. Drew Hill, an Edmonds resident, spoke on the role of black carbon (soot) in local climate change and health. Notable takeaways from this talk included:

– Black carbon’s effects are highly localized because the soot settles out of the atmosphere in days to weeks rather than the longer term impacts of CO2. This means that local action can have a significant impact on our local conditions. – Soot provides a lot of surface area which absorbs toxins, metals and organic compounds that contribute to its harmful effects. – Soot is the second most important human driven cause of climate change (after CO2). – The dark color of soot causes a lot of heat absorption and this is especially felt when soot settles out on glaciers, resulting in glacial melt and reduce water supply. For example, the Hindu Kush mountain range — which provides water for nearly 2 billion people in India, China and other parts of Southeast Asia — has experienced a 16% decline in snow cover per decade, driven largely by black carbon precipitation. – 60-70% of our local water supplies come from snowmelt in the Cascades but here, too, the glaciers are retreating. – The small size and high level of toxicity of black carbon presents major human health challenges. Estimates vary but perhaps as many as 6 million to 9 million people per year die due to respiratory and cardiovascular problems linked to black carbon. Evan Butler, a fourth-year UW physics undergrad, spoke on the subject of the Washington Climate Commitment Act (CCA). His key messages included:

– Washington’s greenhouse gas emissions have remained relatively constant since 1990 with the positive impacts of regulation being offset by a growing population and GDP. – Despite the progress made in reducing tailpipe emissions, the transportation sector still accounts for the largest share of Washington GHG emissions at 39% followed by residential, commercial and industrial heating at 25%, electricity generation at 21% and other sources making up the remaining 14%. – The CCA aims to cap and reduce emissions by targeting the state’s largest emitters, covering 75% of total emissions from Washington State and requiring them to purchase credits to cover the emissions that they generate. The number of credits available reduces over time driving the total emissions down. – Utilities and certain emissions intensive industries receive no-cost allocation of credits that they must use or auction to minimize rate increases for customers and retain jobs in Washington. – Revenue raised from the sale of credits under the CCA are legally constrained to be used for projects that either reduce GHG emissions, improve climate resiliency or address the impact of climate change on overburdened communities, of which the Washington State Department of Ecology has identified 16 around the state – A total of 112 projects have been authorized or planned for Snohomish County, representing an investment of $372 million in our area. Of that amount, $113 million has been authorized to date. In a lively Q&A following the talks, a key question that was posed to the panel was how projects were selected to receive CCA funding and whether there was any requirement for projects to demonstrate a specific return on investment in terms of carbon reduction per dollar spent. The panel was unanimous in responding that this question mischaracterized the way that the CCA works and reiterated that the actual greenhouse gas emissions were driven primarily by the cap-and-invest mechanism, which reduces the number of credits that are available to purchase each year. As this chart shows, this mechanism aims to reduce emissions to 50 million metric tons (MMT) of CO2 equivalent by 2030, 27 MMT by 2040 and 5 MMT by 2050. The direct investments in things like electrification of ports and ferries, improved public transportation options and for helping residents and businesses to transition to clean energy or increasing carbon sequestration will help to achieve those goals but those projects are not intended to be the sole driving force in achieving the emissions goals. Rather, by putting a price on the right to emit harmful GHG pollutants into the atmosphere, the act seeks to incentivize the major contributors to our emissions to find alternate ways of doing business that have a better balance between economics and the environment.

— Submitted by Niall McShane

Edmonds Mayors’ Climate Protection Committee member