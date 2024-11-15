Coastal Community Bank awards grants to eight nonprofit organizations

Coastal Community Bank has awarded eight local nonprofits a total of $586,500 in grants:

Compass Health

Providence General Foundation

Cocoon House

Workforce Snohomish

Arlington Community Food Bank

Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation & Development Association

Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County

Community Foundation of Snohomish County

The funding comes from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Member Impact Fund, of which Coastal Financial Corporation — the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank — is a member.

The Member Impact Fund is a matching grant program that provides additional funding to strengthen communities in targeted areas. The program encourages partnerships between eligible organizations and member financial institutions.

The Member Impact Fund provides $3 for every $1 of an eligible FHLB Des Moines member’s grant donation to strengthen the ability of not-for-profits or government entities to serve the affordable housing or community development needs of their communities. The Member Impact Fund awards are given in partnership with member financial institutions to communities in their districts to become more vibrant places to live and work.

“We are grateful for the support of the FHLB Des Moines Member Impact Fund. This partnership extends the support from Coastal to these important organizations and allows them to serve more people and have a greater impact in the community,” said Curt Queyrouze, Coastal Community Bank president.