Committed to eating healthy, TOPS Edmonds invites all to attend Tuesday meetings

TOPS Edmonds #0214 is a support group of men and women who meet at 10 a.m. each Tuesday at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 – 84th Ave. W., Edmonds. The group encourages members to “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” by eating healthy as they reach for their goal — especially important with the holidays just around the corner.

All are invited to attend and meet the members to see if the group is a good fit. For more information, call Jean Pennington at 425-774-7504 or email her at: jeanpennington44@comcast.net.