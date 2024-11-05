Council approves preferred housing growth targets as Comprehensive Plan process continues

While work remains to adopt the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, the Edmonds City Council at its Monday meeting unanimously approved the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendation for preferred growth targets citywide.

The council met a day earlier than usual to accommodate Tuesday’s general election.

The council also heard a proclamation for National Native American Heritage Month in November. It was accepted by Edmonds resident Diana White, a community leader who is an enrolled member of the Prairie Band of Potawatomi Indians.

Regarding the growth targets, Acting Planning and Development Director Shane Hope began the conversation by reminding the council that selecting a preferred alternative is “key for determining next steps in revising the draft Comprehensive Plan, adding the transportation projects and other things need to be updated and clarified to follow the council’s decision.”

Delaying the selection, she added, means delaying the city’s ability to finish the Comprehensive Plan update, which under state law is supposed to be completed by Dec. 31.

The Comprehensive Planning process (also known as “Everyone’s Edmonds”) began about two years ago. Under state law, the city must accommodate an additional 13,000 people, 9,000 housing units and 3,000 jobs over the next 20 years. State requirements also direct that new housing should be affordable to families of low to moderate income levels.

Due to staffing turnover and shortages, Hope had said earlier this fall that the city might miss the Dec. 31 deadline for finishing the plan. On Monday night, she indicated that “about the only way that it could be completed before the end of 2024 is if nothing else changes and the council could have an additional meeting between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.”

Edmonds staff and consultants studied a “no action” (status quo) alternative, and two growth scenarios involving neighborhood centers and hubs, the latter two aimed at accommodating the city’s allocated growth targets. The growth scenarios are designed to account for and comply with the state’s housing bills and the mandatory Comprehensive Plan elements, and to align with multicounty and countywide planning policies.

The focused growth alternative A proposed building neighborhood centers in the Firdale Village, Westgate, Five Corners and Medical District neighborhoods, while creating hubs in North Edmonds Bowl, Perrinville, North Firdale, East Seaview, West Edmonds Way, South Lake Ballinger and Maplewood. Housing units were limited to four stories within neighborhood centers and medical centers. Certain areas would allow five stories if there was a community benefit incentive involved.

The original distributed growth alternative B was similar to the focused growth option except that it limited buildings up to three stories in neighborhood centers and hubs. Certain areas would be allowed four stories if there was a community benefit incentive involved. Growth in the Medical District could be expanded up to 2,000 units.

The Edmonds Planning Board has spent months studying the alternatives and their impacts, and on Oct. 23 approved a final recommendation for council consideration, shown below.

Council President Vivian Olson moved to adopt the board’s recommendation as proposed, and that was followed by numerous proposed amendments, of which two were approved.

The first, by Councilmember Neil Tibbott, amended the planning board’s recommendation for the Westgate neighborhood from a four-floor height limit with a bonus floor height incentive for five possible floors, to three flours and a possible bonus floor to reach four floors. Councilmember Susan Paine then proposed an amendment to Tibbott’s amendment that called for expanding the geographical area accompanying the Westgate height recommendation. “A little bit more space would offer some additional units, but it would also add some greater potential for ease of transition zoning in the Westgate neighborhood, which is one of our biggest hubs,” Paine said.

Paine’s amendment passed, as did Tibbott’s amendment with Paine’s change.

The issue of transition zones to allow some space between single- and multi-family residences was an issue mentioned several times by councilmembers Monday night. It was also brought up during the meeting’s public comment period, when Westgate resident Arlene Williams presented the council with a petition from residents asking for a buffer between single-family homes on 227th Place Southwest and commercial lots. Councilmembers were assured by Acting Director Shane Hope that they could address the issue of transition zones in various neighborhoods when city codes are developed next year based on the growth alternatives.

In addition to Tibbott’s amendment, the council also approved by a 4-3 vote an amendment from Councilmember Michelle Dotsch. It removed a small proposed growth area called Firdale North, which Dotsch said is located over a critical aquifer recharge area (CARA). Council President Olson said she was supporting Dotsch’s amendment because “it’s such a small number of units, and it’s an easy protection for us to put in place at this point. And you know, it is something we can go back and add later, if we find that it’s easy to develop carefully.”

Next steps for the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update include:

Revision of the draft plan, including for transportation projects and other information: two to three weeks.

Continuation of planning board and city council review of other draft plan elements.

Revised draft plan to be ready for council’s initial review Dec. 3.

Public hearing on revised plan Dec. 10.

City council adoption of revised plan, with any changes Dec. 17

In other business Monday night, the council:

– Approved, after a public hearing, the disposition of a sewer easement located at the now-under-construction Anthology Senior Living, a 127-unit senior living facility at 21200 72nd Ave. W.

– Approved an October 2024 budget amendment.

— By Teresa Wippel