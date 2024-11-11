Council Nov. 12 to hold another public hearing on budget, consider treatment plant contract

The Edmonds City Council will hold two meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 12, with agenda items ranging from the Edmonds Downtown Alliance’s 2025-26 work plan budget (discussed during a 5:30 p.m. special meeting) and to another public hearing on the city’s 2025-26 biennial budget (during the 7 p.m. regular meeting).

Also during the 5:30 p.m. meeting, the council will consider extension of a contract with Ecoremedy, LLC, the technology provider for the new gasifier system purchased by the city to replace the old wastewater treatment plant incinerator. According the council agenda memo, the work would begin at the end of the commissioning phase, likely in early December, and would also include continued training of staff.

Here are agenda highlights from both meetings:

5:30 p.m. special meeting

2025 Lodging Tax budget

Edmonds Downtown Alliance 2025-2026 work plan and budget

84th Ave W Walkway (234th-238th Streets Southwest) project update

Discussion of Ecoremedy, LLC extended operations and maintenance contract

7 p.m. business meeting

Public hearing on proposed 2025-2026 biennial budget

Draft Comprehensive Plan elements for climate and economic development

Council 2025-26 budget deliberations

Both meetings will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. You can attend virtually via this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting web page. Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.