Danny Abad: Proud veteran of U.S. Navy cherished his family, fishing adventures

Danny Abad

Danny Abad, a proud veteran of The United States Navy, passed away August 19, 2024 from malignant mesothelioma.

The son of Segundo P. Abad and Rosita Agsaway, Chief Abad grew up in Babasit, Manaoag, Pangasinan Philippines. He was born December 17, 1947 and completed high school in the Philippines.

At the age of 18, Chief Abad enlisted in the United States Navy. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer as a GSEC. As part of this service, he served in the Vietnam War, obtained several Good Conduct Metals, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Chief Abad is survived by his wife Ruth Abad, daughters Rosemary Shepherd, Rebecca Careaga, Rowena Abad and Veronica Reyes as well as 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by father Segundo Abad, mother Rosita Agsaway, brother Ramon Abad, Godofredo Abad, Narciso Abad and Grandson Joseph Domingo Careaga.

His loved ones will remember Chief Danny Abad, as he leaves behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and service. His dedication to the Navy and shipyard was admirable, and his entrepreneurial spirit was inspiring. He was an electrician by trade and enjoyed helping friends and family with his amazing knowledge as an electrician. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. He cherished time with family and fishing adventures. We will miss his guidance and presence deeply.

A service honoring the life of Chief Abad will be held November 26, 2024 in Mountlake Terrace, WA.