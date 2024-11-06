Deadline extended for comments on Edmonds’ draft Comprehensive Plan

The deadline for comments on the City of Edmonds’ draft Comprehensive Plan has been extended until Nov. 11.

You can review the document at this link.

The Comprehensive Planning process (known as “Everyone’s Edmonds”) began about two years ago. A final adopted plan, which looks out 20 years, is due to the state by the end of 2024. Under state law, the city must accommodate an additional 13,000 people, 9,000 housing units and 3,000 jobs over the next 20 years.

Ultimately, the Edmonds City Council will decide on the adoption of the plan, including any changes, after hearing from the public, having discussion and considering the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendations.