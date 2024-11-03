Reminder: ‘Let’s Talk About Housing’ topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable Nov. 7 event

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable will host a “Difficult Conversations: Let’s Talk About Housing” discussion at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center

The moderated discussion will include two speakers who have studied the issue — Karen Haase Herrick of the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) and Mackey Gunther, of the Coalition for an Accessible and Resilient Edmonds, (CARE). While the two may not always have the same viewpoint, they have agreed to come together for a thoughtful conversation.

There is no charge, but a reservation in advance is requested at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.