During Saturday meeting, council grapples with strategies to close Edmonds’ budget gap

The Edmonds City Council met Saturday morning in a special session aimed at examining ways to close the $13 million gap in the proposed 2025-2026 proposed budget.

In addition to the 28 ideas presented by the mayor in his November 1 budget address, more strategies emerged in the intervening month bringing the total to 53 (see below).

Council’s agenda for the morning was to discuss these strategies, provide initial input and evaluation, and consider next steps as they move forward toward their self-imposed goal of approving a final budget by Thanksgiving. The council discussed each of the 53 revenue ideas, including increasing fees, selling assets, and implementing new taxes – all with a focus on prioritizing those with the most impact on the general fund. Several councilmembers emphasized the need for careful consideration of new programs to avoid creating additional oversight costs.

To set the stage and provide background, Acting Finance Director Kim Dunscombe presented seven possible revenue scenarios, highlighting the impact of decisions like annexation into the RFA (Regional Fire Authority), levy lifts, and loan repayments.

The critical variables – yet to be determined — in her scenarios were as follows:

– Whether voters approve annexation into the Regional Fire Authority.

– Whether voters approve a tax levy lift

– If voters approve RFA annexation, whether the council will decide to keep the $6.5 million in the city budget earmarked for Edmonds’ current EMS contract with South County Fire.

The table below summarizes the budgetary outcomes of the seven possible scenarios, five of which (five left columns) assume voter approval of the RFA. Should voters not approve RFA annexation (two right columns), the question of whether to retain the $6.5 million earmarked for the EMS contract is moot and the columns include the estimated $19 million annual cost of a new fire contract:

Note that the 2025 proposed budget includes a $7.5 million internal loan, with a $47.8 million total expenditure, leaving a $500,000 ending fund balance. For 2026, scenarios range from a $10.8 million levy lid lift to a $19 million fire contract cost. Three of the seven scenarios leave the city in deficit.

With this as background, the council dove into discussing the 53 revenue ideas, including increasing fees, selling assets, and implementing new taxes — all with a focus on prioritizing those with the most impact on the general fund, and eliminating those ideas that were illegal (for example, an alcohol tax) or otherwise not viable.

After discussing, asking questions, and clarifying each idea, the councilmembers took a straw vote by raising flags – green for good ideas, yellow for those needing more information, and red for deal breakers — on whether the idea was worth pursuing further. The following list ranks the straw votes from highest to lowest, lumping together the categories from the mayor’s original list. The two right columns identify possible costs to implement an idea, and whether it impacts the general or another fund.

The councilmembers then discussed the most favored ideas in greater detail, particularly emphasizing their long-term sustainability, impact on the general fund and whether implementation would require additional staff and resources resulting in new expenses for the city.

Other concerns included borrowing strategies — including capping utility fund loans — the impact of layoffs and furloughs on programs and services that depend on these staff, and the need to be transparent about these. Councilmembers also requested a detailed list of professional services contracts for evaluation as to whether they are required or might be reduced.

In addition, Rosen told councilmembers that he would be taking a close look at the city’s organizational structure aimed at finding efficiencies and cost savings.

The discussion among councilmembers concluded with a consensus of the importance of sticking to their self-imposed Thanksgiving deadline for approval of a final budget, and the need for disciplined and efficient meetings to meet this timeframe.

In this regard, Council Executive Assistant Beckie Peterson presented a worksheet template as a guide for councilmembers in drafting their proposed amendments to the budget, asking that each amendment that involves a spending increase to be accompanied by a companion amendment proposing a spending decrease that would balance out the first.

She further requested that these be done in time for inclusion in the packet for the Nov. 19 council meeting, which would require councilmembers to submit them by Nov. 13 to give sufficient time to publish them on the website.

She concluded by presenting a timeline that would lead to the targeted final budget adoption on Nov. 26.

Rosen concluded the meeting by thanking councilmembers for their hard work, attention and their creativity in looking for approaches to move through the city’s current budget crisis.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel