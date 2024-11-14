Eating to Support Strong Bones cooking demo Nov. 20 at Verdant

Join registered dietician Amy Reuter to discover delicious recipes that incorporate foods known to support strong bones during a Verdant Health Commission-sponsored cooking demonstration from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
You’ll learn to prepare dishes with dairy products like yogurt, cheese and kefir, and non-dairy alternatives such as leafy greens, tofu and calcium-rich whole foods. Reuter will guide you through the importance of these nutrients and how to easily integrate them into your daily meals.
This is a free hybrid event, offered both in person and virtually. For the in-person event, limited seating is available at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. You must arrive by 5:50 p.m. to enter the Demo Kitchen.
The demonstration class is also offered live via Zoom. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register to attend virtually.
Learn more and register here.
