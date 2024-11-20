Economic Alliance Snohomish County hosts 2024 Legislative Kickoff: ‘One County, One Voice’ 

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will host a Washington state legislative kickoff from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Elks Lodge #479 in Everett. Presented by Boeing and Republic Services, this annual event connects local business leaders and elected officials to advocate for policies that drive economic success in Snohomish County.

Under the theme “One County, One Voice,” the event provides an opportunity for the business community to engage directly with state legislators ahead of the upcoming session. Topics of discussion will include workforce development, infrastructure and regulations affecting local industries.

“The legislative kickoff is a cornerstone of our advocacy efforts, ensuring Snohomish County’s economic priorities are front and center in Olympia,” says Wendy Poischbeg, interim president and CEO of EASC. “We encourage businesses of all sizes to participate and help amplify our collective voice.”

The discussion will be moderated by Rep. Mary Fosse, D-38th District. Panelists will include Sen. Marko Liias, D-21st District; Sen. June Robinson, D-38th District; Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-39th District and Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-39th District.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $45-$55 and include breakfast. Register here to secure your attendance: https://bit.ly/LegKickoff24. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or email info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.