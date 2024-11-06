Edmonds American Legion and VFW Posts hosting Veterans Day event at Veterans Plaza

American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870, both in Edmonds, will host a ceremony to honor veterans at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza.

On hand to represent the City of Edmonds will be City Council President Vivian Olson. She is also a veteran, having served in the U. S. Air Force from 1989 to 1994 as a contracting officer, and is a graduate of the Air Force Academy.

Representing the posts will be Legion Post Commander Dan Mullene and VFW Post Commander Duane Bowman.

“The City of Edmonds and the surrounding community have always been strong supporters of our veterans,” Bowman said. “We wanted to make sure we had an event to allow everyone to honor our vets on this important day.”

The Edmonds Plaza is located at 250 5th Ave. N. There is on-street parking nearby.