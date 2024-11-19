Edmonds Architectural Design Board to meet Nov. 21

The City of Edmonds Architectural Design Board will receive an overview of the city’s development code update project during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

The meeting will be in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also attend online via this Zoom link.

The meeting ID is 889 5958 6932 and the password is 591531. Or call into the meeting by dialing: 253-205-0468.

You can see the complete agenda here.