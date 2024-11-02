Edmonds celebrates Dia de Los Muertos

The Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Latino Education and Training Institute (LETI) on Friday evening co-hosted the Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival. This is an annual event celebrated by Mexican and Mexican American communities and other countries throughout South and Central America.

The lively event was an opportunity for local residents of all nationalities to experience and learn about this popular piece of Mexican culture.

Typically held on Nov. 1 or 2, the multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pay respects to and remember friends and family members who have died. On the day of this celebration, family members sometimes create home altars and visit graves, where they leave offerings with special flowers and foods. The flowers (often marigolds) are thought to attract souls of the dead to the offerings.

The celebration is not necessarily meant to be a somber gathering focused on the dead. It is common for families to give gifts to friends and to write lighthearted — and sometimes irreverent — verses, similar to epitaphs, in a satirical form known as calaveras literarias.

Judging by the smiles and enthusiasm of the audience, this event was another Waterfront Center cultural program success.

In addition to the Waterfront Center event, some locals continued the Dia de Los Muertos celebration at Santa Fe restaurant in downtown Edmonds. Lively traditional Mexican music was performed by Mariachi Conquistadores de Mexico. Some guests got into the spirit of the celebration by painting their faces to resemble a skeleton.

–Story and photos by Chris Walton