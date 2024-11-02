Edmonds celebrates Dia de Los Muertos

3 hours ago 7
The program began with traditional Mexican foods being served to all guests, including hot chocolate with cinnamon.
Traditional Mexican sweet bread (pan dulce).
The Morphis family enjoying the food. Their daughter is wearing Thursday night’s Halloween costume.
Three types of tasty tamales were served.
The Sunquist family with their tamales.
Felisa Garcia created this traditional Day of the Dead altar celebrating the lives of family and friends who have died.
The altar contains favorite foods and beverages of the deceased. The dog (Xoloitzcuintle in Spanish) is an ancestorial symbol who assists the dead to cross the spiritual divide, guided by the light from the candles.
All the ballroom windows were decorated with Mexican Day of the Dead and traditional artifacts.
Over 150 people from various ethnic backgrounds enjoyed the educational and artistic performances.
In both English and Spanish languages, Felisa Garcia from the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI), explains the history and cultural significance of the Day of the Dead holiday.
Daniel Johnson (CEO of Waterfront Center) and Rosario Reyes (LETI executive director) explain the collaboration between their two organizations. They work together to provide educational and health programs to the community.
Day of the Dead is celebrated differently in different Latin countries. Members of the multi-national audience (including those from Mexico, Nicaragua and Peru) were invited to share how this holiday is celebrated in their own countries. Angel – from Puerto Rico – speaks about the traditions in his home country.
Marisol Bejarano (executive Director of LETI Programs) introduces the evening’s performers.
Excited young dancers prepare to go on stage.
The audience clapped along as traditional Mexican dances were performed by Bailarines Folclóricos.
The program concluded with love songs for deceased performed by Jasmine Acevedo.
Mariachi Conquistadores de Mexico performs at Santa Fe restaurant.
A group celebrating at Santa Fe.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Latino Education and Training Institute (LETI) on Friday evening co-hosted the Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival. This is an annual event celebrated by Mexican and Mexican American communities and other countries throughout South and Central America.

The lively event was an opportunity for local residents of all nationalities to experience and learn about this popular piece of Mexican culture.

Typically held on Nov. 1 or 2, the multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pay respects to and remember friends and family members who have died. On the day of this celebration, family members sometimes create home altars and visit graves, where they leave offerings with special flowers and foods. The flowers (often marigolds) are thought to attract souls of the dead to the offerings.

The celebration is not necessarily meant to be a somber gathering focused on the dead. It is common for families to give gifts to friends and to write lighthearted — and sometimes irreverent — verses, similar to epitaphs, in a satirical form known as calaveras literarias.

 Judging by the smiles and enthusiasm of the audience, this event was another Waterfront Center cultural program success.

In addition to the Waterfront Center event, some locals continued the Dia de Los Muertos celebration at Santa Fe restaurant in downtown Edmonds. Lively traditional Mexican music was performed by Mariachi Conquistadores de Mexico. Some guests got into the spirit of the celebration by painting their faces to resemble a skeleton.

–Story and photos by Chris Walton

