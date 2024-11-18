Edmonds City Council committee meetings, special meeting Tuesday

It’s another busy Tuesday for government watchers and elected officials in Edmonds as the Edmonds City Council meets in its three committees from 1:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, followed by a 7 p.m. special business meeting to consider numerous council amendments to the 2025-26 biennial budget.

The council will also hear during its business meeting a report on the transportation element of Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. And it will discuss recommendations for the city’s prosecuting attorney services.

Councilmembers are proposing a range of amendments Tuesday night that either eliminate employee jobs or re-add positions that have been proposed for elimination, along with amendments that would reduce the number of hours employees work weekly. There are also proposals for studies to be completed by consultants on topics ranging from development services fees to workforce planning.

In his Oct. 1 budget address, Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen proposed a combination of staff reductions, job furloughs and revenue-generating ideas to close the city’s projected $13 million budget gap in 2025. City staff was asked to address half that gap with $7 million in budget cuts, which have been presented to the council in recent weeks.

Now it is up to the council to propose amendments to Rosen’s budget, which they will be doing over the next several meetings, with budget adoption likely before Thanksgiving.

You can see the complete agenda for the business meeting here, which will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also watch the meeting via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The Webinar ID is 957 9848 4261

And here are the agendas for the three committee meetings, which are all held remotely:

Parks and Public Works Committee, 1:30 p.m.

– Boys & Girls Club building design – second review

– Yost Park Update

– International District banner update

– Creative District Gateway Art Project

– Presentation of an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County and Mountlake Terrace to renew an ongoing water quality monitoring program for Lake Ballinger

– Safety Action Plan agreement between Puget Sound Regional Council and City of Edmonds

– Presentation of professional services agreement supplement for Phase 12 (2025) and 13 (2026) sewer replacement

– Frances Anderson Center Investment Grade Audit

– Proposed ordinance amending city code (related to apprentices and bidder responsibility

Public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee, 3:30 p.m.

– Extension of social worker position using grant funds

– Review of green building incentives for commercial and multifamily

– Permitting program manager job description

– Code amendment authorizing mayor to request council approval of deviation from recruiting timeline for appointed positions when necessary

Finance committee, 5:30 p.m.

– 2025 update of development-related fees

– Enterprise reseource planning software update

– October 2024 Monthly Financial Report

For members of the public who can't access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the city council conference room on the first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds WA.