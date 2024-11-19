Edmonds City Council to meet again Thursday night

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 to continue deliberations on the 2025-26 biennial budget.
Also on the agenda are two contracts for police department-related business.
The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. You can also watch virtually
via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.
You can see the complete council agenda here.
