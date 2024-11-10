Edmonds Civic Rountable presents conversation with Councilmember Jenna Nand Nov. 20

Councilmember Jenna Nand is the next participant in the Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Conversation with Council event, set for 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Edway Tap House.

This is an opportunity for community to get to know councilmembers in an informal setting. There is no charge for the event, but RSVPs are requested to simanton@comcast.net as space is limited. Parking available in the parking lot or at the dentist’s office next door.

Learn more about the Edmonds Civic Roundtable at edmondscivicroundtable.org