Edmonds College Black Box Theatre presenting ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ Nov. 21-24

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds presents “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” with performances running Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 21-24.

Directed by Rachel Klem, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” follows the story of a neurodivergent teenager who investigates the death of a dog. Christopher’s search for the truth takes him on an adventure of mystery and self-discovery. Based on the novel of the same name, the play won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2015. It was written by Chris Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens.

This play contains strong language and stage violence. It is recommended for ages 16-plus. Admission is $15 general and $8 students.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 23-24. Buy tickets here. The 2 p.m. performance Saturday, Nov. 23 is sensory-friendly and is free for all.

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College is located at 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.