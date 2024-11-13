Edmonds council eyes difficult city budget decisions

As the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night began considering amendments to the city’s draft 2025-26 budget, it was clear that council’s efforts to close the city’s $13 million deficit will be difficult and painful. Of the 10 councilmember-proposed amendments considered at Tuesday’s business meeting, five of them would have cut programs, services or staff positions. The council either delayed action on those until next week so more information could be obtained, or ultimately voted against the proposals after learning more about their impacts.

In his Oct. 1 budget address, Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen proposed a combination of staff reductions, job furloughs and revenue-generating ideas to close the city’s projected budget gap in 2025. City staff was asked to address half that gap with $7 million in budget cuts, which have been presented to the council in recent weeks.

Now it is up to the council to propose amendments to Rosen’s budget, which they will be doing over the next several meetings, with budget adoption likely before Thanksgiving.

Three of the proposals discussed Tuesday night came from Councilmember Will Chen, who chairs the council’s finance committee. Two of those — reducing city hall operations to 32 hours a week, saving an estimated $2.5 million annually, and restructuring the leadership of the Edmonds Police Department by eliminating an assistant police chief position to save $629,300 over two years — were tabled until next week’s meeting.

In speaking to his proposal for a 32-hour week — which would exclude the police department, courts and wastewater treatment plant — Chen said it would signify to the public “that we are all in this together, as the whole city, and we are all rolling up our sleeves, doing more with less, being more creative to help our city go through this difficult period of time.”

Councilmember Susan Paine thanked Chen for proposing the idea, adding that she plans to introduce a motion next Tuesday calling for a 35-hour work week. Whatever the council finally decides, she said, there are many factors to consider, including union contracts that would need to be negotiated. As such, she proposed tabling the motion to next week, which passed by a 5-2 vote.

Addressing Chen’s amendment to eliminate one of two assistant police chief positions, Councilmember Neil Tibbott proposed an amendment that would direct Mayor Rosen to restructure the police department “to better align to their management needs.” Paine proposed tabling the proposal until next week in hopes that Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett and command staff would be able to attend and answer questions about such a reorganization. Rosen also noted that since Bennett has announced her plans to retire, he has been working on a plan for restructuring the police department along with other city departments. Paine’s motion to table the police restructuring discussion until next week was approved unanimously.

A third Chen-proposed amendment called for the elimination of the deputy director of parks, recreation and human services position — now held by Shannon Burley — which would save $456,750 over the next two years. Parks Director Angie Feser — who last month explained how she was reducing her department budget by $1.5 million — was invited to share the impacts of Burley’s work. According to Feser, Burley’s efforts have resulted both in streamlined department operations and increased revenue generation. Among her contributions: Recruiting Cascade Swim Club to operate the city-owned Yost Pool, covering the city’s costs and expanding pool operations; moving the city’s field and shelter rental process online, increasing revenue from $150,000 to $240,000; expertly managing contracts with numerous entities that sponsor signature city events, from Taste Edmonds to the Tree Lighting; overseeing the city’s human services program; and tracking revenues and expenditures in city programs.

In the end, after hearing Feser’s remarks and listening to additional council discussion about Burley’s contributions, Chen ended up withdrawing his amendment. But this particular proposal clearly struck a nerve among councilmembers and reminded them of the work ahead.

“I’m so sorry to put our staff through this, all of our staff,” Council President Vivian Olson said, acknowledging Burley’s presence in the room. “We have a very, very difficult task, and I want to commend the council, everybody for how polite you’ve been, because these are really difficult conversations, and it’s brave to bring forward some of these amendments that are known to be unpopular…but I think we have to think about the bigger picture too, of retaining our quality talent.”

Added Paine: “We are all in charge here with keeping track of the budget, and…it should never be personalized, because we’re doing our jobs too, and that’s part of what we need to do.”

Olson had proposed three amendments on Tuesday. One was to remove $100,000 allocated to do a master plan for the Johnson property — a 1.4-acre site located near Yost Park — which longtime resident Shirley Johnson bequeathed to the city. After Parks Director Feser noted that the site is secure and it would be fine to delay the project a few years, that motion was approved.

A second Olson motion proposed reducing parks maintenance, including less mowing and edging, which she estimated would save the city $200,000 annually. However, Feser offered a detailed explanation that indicated — based on staffing, equipment and other considerations — the savings would be closer to $14,000. Olson’s motion failed 2-5.

A third Olson proposal called for discontinuing parks department communications and community engagment efforts and instead transferring those duties to the city’s public information officer. However, after Feser explained what those department communications efforts entailed — and how many different employees were involved with them — Olson joined other councilmembers in voting against her own amendment.

Other councilmember amendments considered Tuesday included:

From Councilmember Dotsch: Adding $5,000 to the planning and development department’s professional services budget to hire a consultant at the beginning of 2025 to study department’s fee schedule. Councilmember Paine referred to an earlier planning department presentation stating that the city was recovering only about 41% of its staff costs through permitting fees. After further discussion, the council determined that more research was needed before voting on the amendment and voted to table it.

From Councilmember Chen: Removing $10,000 allocated to the council contingency fund. Approved.

Also from Councilmember Chen: Aligning the authorized positions on page 40 of the Budget Book with the budgeted wage and benefits by department. Approved.

Also during the business meeting, the council heard presentations from Acting Planning and Development Director Shane Hope and Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum regarding the draft Edmonds 2024 Comprehensive Plan elements for climate and economic development.

The Comprehensive Planning process (also known as “Everyone’s Edmonds”) began about two years ago. Under state law, the city must accommodate an additional 13,000 people, 9,000 housing units and 3,000 jobs over the next 20 years. State requirements also direct that new housing should be affordable to families of low to moderate income levels. Councilmembers have been receiving presentations on various aspects of the plan during the past several months.

In speaking about the climate element, Hope noted that the draft climate element would replace and update the Community Sustainability Element from the city’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan. The proposed draft — which complies with new state legislation (HB 1181) — would capture key concepts and set the stage for further additions later, when the city has more capacity, she said.

The proposed new climate element includes two sub-elements: climate resilience and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The resilience sub-element addresses adaptation to hazards exacerbated by climate change, while th mitigation sub-element identifies goals and policies addressing GHG emissions reductions

The climate element addresses strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change. It includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable practices, enhancing energy efficiency, and promoting renewable energy sources. The element emphasizes climate adaptation measures, such

as protecting against sea level rise, mitigating the urban heat island effect, and improving stormwater management. It also focuses on preserving natural resources and critical areas, expanding green infrastructure, and increasing urban tree canopy. Public education and community engagement are key components, aiming to foster a resilient and sustainable city capable of withstanding climate impacts.

Tatum explained that both the Edmonds Economic Development Commission and Planning Board played key roles in developing the Comprehensive Plan’s Economic Development Element. This element is intended to provide comprehensive policy direction for maintaining, expanding and attracting economic activity across the city. This objective focuses on fostering sustainable growth that balances development with environmental stewardship, ensuring long-term prosperity and an enhanced quality of life for residents. Key priorities include supporting existing businesses through resources and infrastructure improvements, attracting new businesses by leveraging the city’s strengths and opportunities, and fostering a skilled workforce. The element aims to enhance the city’s livability by supporting mixed-use development and cultural amenities. It also promotes inclusive economic development to ensure that all residents benefit from economic opportunities, while encouraging regional collaboration and resilience to adapt to economic shifts and market disruptions.

Among the goals: – Diversify and grow the city’s jobs and economy to build robust and differentiated key employment sectors, enhance local employment opportunities, strengthen the city’s unique identities, attract spending from nearby communities, and increase municipal tax revenues to support local services. – Revitalize and enhance the city’s activity centers, neighborhood centers and hubs through integrated, mixed-use placemaking and destination development approaches, in recognition of the needs for housing, commerce and economic development. – Support and enhance the community’s quality of life for residents of all backgrounds and incomes, workers, and visitors to sustain and attract business and investment and enhance economic well-being. – Ensure a predictable and efficient regulatory environment that facilitates economic development, via the city’s zoning, permitting, business support, and investments. Staff is still working to revise the draft Comprehensive Plan, with a public hearing planned for Dec. 10 and city council adoption of the final plan set for Dec. 17. The council also by a 6-1 vote approved a six-month contract with EcoRemedy — at a total cost of $894,000 — to cover wastewater treatment plant staff training while the city enters the operations and maintenance phase of the city’s new gasification system. Councilmember Will Chen was the lone “no” vote. (More information about this will be coming in a future story.)

During a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., prior to the business meeting, the council:

— Approved the work plan and budget for the Edmonds Downtown Alliance.

— Approved the staff recommendation for the 84th Ave walkway, which would install sidewalk on the east side of 84th Ave between 238th and 234th Streets Southwest.

Next step is to complete the 30% preliminary design for the project, which will be followed by a public meeeting. Grants and funding options will also be purused.

