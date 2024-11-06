Edmonds Diversity Commission to meet Nov. 6

The City of Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission is scheduled to meet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can also watch remotely at this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 980 7199 9699 and the passcode is 963195.

Among the items on the agenda:

– Commission interviews with Joseph Tai Ademofe and Elaine DuCharme, followed by appointment deliberations

– Grant program update and application

– Land acknowledgement

– Committee updates

You can see the complete agenda here.