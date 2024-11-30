Edmonds goes big on shopping small

Posted: November 30, 2024 3
Many stores offered shopping bags with stickers showing you shopped small.
Brittani Little keeps the displays neat and tidy as customers sort through merchandise at Little Bipsy.
The Wooden Spoon was filled with shoppers checking out everything from household décor to the latest kitchen gadgets.
Stephanie and 3-year-old Owen Jamieson take a break from the bustle in the Edmonds Bookshop reading chair.
Owner Jen Lawson rings up a sale at Crow Boutique.
Whether it’s a 50th anniversary necklace or a wedding set, Cline Jewelers has the right gift for those special occasions.
Shoppers check out the variety of personally curated items at Curious Nest.
Shelly Simmons makes final adjustments to a display in the NC Concept store.
Shoppers packed downtown streets Saturday morning for Shop Small Day.
The Papery has transformed into a holiday wonderland, with household décor, cards and gifts.

With the holiday season officially underway, Edmonds shoppers lost no time taking advantage of beautiful Saturday weather to kick off holiday gifting right here in the community by “shopping small” at local merchants.

Shops threw their doors open early to offer first-comers the best selection.  Business was brisk, with lines forming outside several stores, forcing some employees to pivot from the sales floor to sidewalk crowd control.

Shoppers were delighted to find hand-picked and curated goods, with some merchants are offering deep discounts on select items.

It was the perfect combination of low-stress shopping, fun, variety and savings while enjoying the charm and ambiance of Edmonds’ downtown – and supporting local shops at the same time.

Local businesses invite you to shop small this holiday season and year-round.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

