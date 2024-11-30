Edmonds goes big on shopping small

With the holiday season officially underway, Edmonds shoppers lost no time taking advantage of beautiful Saturday weather to kick off holiday gifting right here in the community by “shopping small” at local merchants.

Shops threw their doors open early to offer first-comers the best selection. Business was brisk, with lines forming outside several stores, forcing some employees to pivot from the sales floor to sidewalk crowd control.

Shoppers were delighted to find hand-picked and curated goods, with some merchants are offering deep discounts on select items.

It was the perfect combination of low-stress shopping, fun, variety and savings while enjoying the charm and ambiance of Edmonds’ downtown – and supporting local shops at the same time.

Local businesses invite you to shop small this holiday season and year-round.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel