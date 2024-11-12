Edmonds Planning Board Nov. 13 to discuss potential Comprehensive Plan action items

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday Nov. 13 meeting is scheduled to discuss potential action items that could be included in the draft 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

According to the memo accompanying the board agenda, the draft Comprehensive Plan — released for public review Oct. 3 — identifies “potential action items” for several of the plan’s elements. The full list is linked here. “These items provide ideas for specific future actions that may be useful in implementing the broad vision, goals and policies contained within the Comprehensive Plan,” and are likely to be included as an appendix in the final plan, the memo says.

“The planning board can help identify achievable, high-priority action steps (whether or not from this list) and a timeline for when they must be accomplished,” the memo said. “These high-priority action steps could be included in the body of the final Comprehensive Plan to help underscore their importance in the near term.”

Draft high-priority action steps could include:

– In 2025, develop code updates to implement the “centers and hubs” approach adopted in the Comprehensive Plan; incorporate middle housing requirements from HB 1110 and identify any updates needed for the city’s critical area regulations

– In 2025 and 2026, work with two or more neighborhoods to develop urban framework plans for the design of public spaces.

Following the planning board’s review and feedback, staff said it will work to incorporate the board’s key ideas into a revised version of the draft Comprehensive Plan. The revised draft is intended to be published at the end of November, then following final public input will be further considered by the planning board and Edmonds City Council. The revised plan, with any final changes, is scheduled for city council adoption on Dec. 17, 2024.

The meeting may also be viewed via Zoom at this link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or listen via telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.