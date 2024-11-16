Edmonds police arrest man suspected of stealing, selling $40K worth of church music equipment

Edmonds police arrested a 37-year-old man Thursday on charges that he stole $40,000 worth of music equipment from Edmonds’ Westgate Chapel and also defrauded congregants out of thousands of dollars to help him cover fake auto repair bills.

Edmonds Police Department spokesperson Cmdr. Shane Hawley said that police arrested the suspect in Fife, where he was living, and booked him into Snohomish County Jail.

Westgate Chapel officials reported the missing equipment in August, and police launched an investigation into the thefts. According to Hawley, the suspect — who had been hired in June — was captured on security video carrying out music equipment in the middle of the night. A police investigation revealed that the suspect was taking photos of the items while they were inside the church, then posting them for sale online.

About $5,000 worth of equipment was recovered but the rest was sold, Hawley said.

In addition, ths suspect created a series of fake documents that made it appear he owed $9,000 in auto repairs, then “preyed on people who wanted to help in the congregation,” Hawley said. The police investigation determined the documents were not actual bills from repair shops, but “all forgery and fraud,” he added.