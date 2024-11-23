Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 13-19, 2024

Nov. 13

1000 block Walnut Street: A vehicle was located in Edmonds after the suspect eluded officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

23200 block Highway 99: A woman had injuries consistent with an assault. She was advised the incident was an accident. A report was taken for documentation.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman threatened a business employee.

23200 block Highway 99: Officers assisted another agency during an eviction.

19500 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the street. No suspect information.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Officers assisted another agency with serving a search warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store. He was located and arrested for third-degree theft.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.

23000 block Highway 99: A dog was left in a parking lot and died. No suspect information.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on a warrant.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was detained for traffic offenses and was released at the scene.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested for a theft warrant.

Nov. 14

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Edmonds PD canine team assisted a neighboring agency with an attempt to locate an assault suspect.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic violence argument.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: Someone attempted to take items at an abandoned property.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: A man was walking his dogs in an area with multiple marked signs stating no dogs were allowed in the park.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: An unknown suspect damaged multiple vehicles.

21600 block 82nd Avenue West: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle and stole property, including a U.S. passport.

21200 block 72nd Avenue West: A burglary at a construction site occurred along with vandalism. No suspect information currently. A report was taken for documentation.

214th Place Southwest/84th Avenue West: A man found a knife on the ground and turned it over to the police.

18700 block 92nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for assault following a verbal altercation. He was cited and released.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and was arrested.

20000 block 81st Avenue West: A woman and a man had a verbal argument.

23900 block Highway 99: A child care provider reported possible child abuse.

22600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a gas station store for causing a disturbance.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a Marysville theft warrant – referred charges for possession of a controlled substance.

300 block Casper Street: A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Nov. 15

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman reported she worked for a business and had been defrauded.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: A man was cited and released following a collision investigation.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business and was arrested.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store. He was not found during an area check.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: A local business was burglarized. The suspect was located, arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

9700 block 232nd Street Southwest: Officers documented a child custody dispute.

8400 block 192nd Street Southwest: A vulnerable adult allegedly was being physically abused.

23200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for hit and run and possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 16

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was previously trespassed from a business and later entered the business unlawfully. He was not located.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Edmonds PD assisted a neighboring agency while fighting a combative subject.

16300 block Interstate 5: Police assisted another agency with interpretation during their investigation. Subjects involved were taken into custody.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect burglarized a shed and stole multiple items.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store. He was not located.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business for urinating on the ground.

9300 block 232nd Street Southwest: A theft of a vehicle license plate was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing from a grocery store. He was booked into jail for third-degree theft and an unrelated warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man returned after shoplifting earlier in the day and stole additional items.

Nov. 17

22900 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was taken to Snohomish County Jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile was arrested for trespassing at a grocery store.

16100 block 75th Place West: Three adults trespassed onto train tracks and climbed train signal equipment. They were cited and released.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: An upset customer entered a store and threatened violence.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was acting suspiciously in a department store.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant and an order violation.

Nov. 18

22900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole items from a grocery store. She was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole beer from a grocery store. He was not located.

209th Street Southwest/78th Avenue West: Two juvenile males threw a plastic bottle at a man. The suspects were not located.

7400 block 218th Street Southwest: Inflammatory writing was found on an exterior window.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from Safeway and was arrested and cited before being released.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A school official conducted an investigative search of a student.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store after he had been trespassed from the shopping complex.

21000 block 72nd Avenue West: A man fraudulently cashed checks from a client.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a local store and then fled on foot. Police did not identify him.

17600 block 69th Avenue West: A juvenile female from Mountlake Terrace was located at a friend’s house.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI, failure to transfer a title and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Nov. 19

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Officers assisted Lynnwood police with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.

23500 block Highway 99: A man reported being robbed at gunpoint. An area check and canine track were performed, and no subject was located.

23500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle out of Seattle PD was recovered.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two adults dined and dashed at a restaurant. They were not located.

2100 block 76th Avenue West: A female patient in a mental health treatment complained about a male patient who was receiving similar treatment.

1200 block 6th Avenue South: A woman reported identity theft.

900 block 7th Avenue South: An unidentified person made threats to kill an unknown person(s).

500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was released from King County Jail and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for an Edmonds warrant.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A confrontation between group of juveniles and men was reported.

22100 block Highway 99: A man obstructed an officer’s theft investigation. He was booked on the crime and a felony warrant.

23700 block Highway 99: A woman was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision. See related story here.