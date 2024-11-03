Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 16-29, 2024

Oct. 16
8500 block 207th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.
1200 block Birth Street: A vehicle prowl was reported.
8600 block 204th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft. No suspect information.
21700 block 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle prowled was reported.
9300 block Olympic View Drive: A man reported his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was located and recovered.
23800 block Highway 99: A man threw items out of a vehicle, causing damage to another vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for criminal trespassing.
Oct. 17
20100 block Ballinger Way Northeast: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a felony warrant.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for his warrants.
9100 block Northeast 143rd Place: Edmonds police offered drone assistance to North Sound Metro SWAT and Kirkland Police Department for an arrest of an adult male suspect.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect stole a truck.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked for DUI.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman reported fraud.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman ran into an ex-boyfriend randomly.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a local business.
24000 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked on a warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man wanted on a misdemeanor warrant refused to stop when given a lawful order. Additional charges were referred after the man was not located.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
22000 block Highway 99: Wrong vehicle tabs on a vehicle were taken for destruction.
Oct. 18
8400 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a burglary and a felony warrant.
9400 block Bowdoin Way: A man’s vehicle was prowled. Nothing was stolen and there was no suspect information.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a retail store.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for his warrant.
1000 block 6th Avenue East: Eggs were thrown at a house. No suspect located.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunset Avenue South/Main Street: Two male juveniles were cited and released for third-degree malicious mischief. An additional unknown juvenile male fled on foot and was not located.
Oct. 19
50 block Railroad Avenue North: Two men were cited and released for being in the park after hours. One of the men was also cited for a weapons violation.
50 block Railroad Avenue North: A man was in a park after hours, which resulted in a citation.
21900 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a grocery store, which resulted in a citation for theft.
9200 block 220th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the residence but later recovered nearby; another vehicle at the residence was prowled prior to the theft.
5th Avenue North/Main Street: A car was towed for parking in a no-parking zone.
22500 block Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported between a man and a woman.
200 block Edmonds Way: A man reported his work van had been prowled.
22900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at a local business.
23800 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for possession and use of a controlled substance.
7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen overnight.
700 block Pine Street: A woman was arrested and booked into jail for DUI.
600 Bell Street: Ongoing issues between a couple getting divorced was reported.
22700 block Ben Howard Road: Police assisted another agency with a domestic assault.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: Two men stole from a local store and used vehicles to get away.
9100 Park Road: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Oct. 20
19800 block Highway 99: K-9 unit assisted in attempting to locate burglary suspect, which resulted in one suspect in custody.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for stealing from a business.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: K-9 unit assisted another agency in attempt to locate a burglary suspect. No suspect was located.
21200 block 58th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted another agency for a translation.
8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A civil complaint against a client in an adult home was made.
8000 196th Street Southwest: A man assaulted his roommate. The man was arrested and booked into jail.
Oct. 21
200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet found at the police station. It was submitted as evidence.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was turned into the police station and was placed into evidence.
8200 block Talbot Road: A man and a woman got into a dispute over a dog.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a retail store and was not located.
700 block 15th Street Southwest: A vehicle was towed for being parked at the location for over 72 hours.
100 block 5th Avenue North: A woman found a ring, and she gave it to law enforcement.
800 block 15th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and transported to Marysville Jail for his warrant.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
8500 block 204th Street Southwest: A woman was scammed by a man who pretended to be an employee of a business.
600 block Sunset Avenue North: A vehicle was reported to be vandalized. No suspect information.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A burglary of four storage units was reported. No suspects identified.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
24000 block Highway 99: Sounds of someone inside an abandoned building was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.
Oct. 22
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for criminal trespassing.
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was arrested for a warrant at a jail.
90 block Pine Street: A break-in of a city building was reported, where a generator was stolen. No suspects or leads.
200 block Bell Street: A firearm was surrendered for destruction.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store. He was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect attempted to steal from a store.
8600 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported a subject trespassing on vacant property. No suspects or leads.
23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified woman shoplifted from a retail store.
23100 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized. No suspect information.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A man walked out of a retail store with stolen merchandise. He was not located.
22800 block Highway 99: A vehicle with stolen license plates eluded police after a stop was attempted.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for physical control.
7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic assault.
24100 block Highway 99: Two suspects stole merchandise from a department store and exited from an emergency exit. The merchandise was recovered by a third party.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported being stalked by an ex-girlfriend.
Oct. 23
Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI and transported to county jail.
20800 block 80th Place West: A man assaulted his wife unprovoked and fled before police arrival.
700 block Spruce Street: Theft was reported.
8000 block 219th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl and theft was reported. No suspects were identified.
400 block 9th Avenue South: A man reported his ex-spouse came to his residence. A report was taken for documentation.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for two counts of assault.
23000 block Highway 99: A storage locker was broken into and property was stolen.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a fraud.
500 block Edmonds Street: Police investigated an assault.
Oct. 24
21900 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted a neighboring agency in a stolen vehicle recovery. The suspect was booked into jail.
8200 block 202nd Place Southwest: Theft was reported.
9600 block 214th Place Southwest: Two vehicles were prowled by an unknown suspect overnight.
200 block Pine Street: Theft was reported.
800 block Elm Way: Two vehicle were prowled overnight.
200 block Pine Street: Theft was reported.
8200 block 196th Street Southwest: A victim’s vehicle was prowled. A wallet containing debit and credit cards was stolen and cards were used.
20100 block 81st Avenue West: A man reported a vehicle prowl.
23600 block Highway 99: Police found a vehicle with a ficticious Texas temporary license plate.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a medical center.
20500 block 81st Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.
19800 block 83rd Place West: A woman reported found property.
8100 block 208th Place Southwest: Theft was reported.
20500 block 81st Avenue West: Theft was reported.
18900 block 88th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
500 block Pine Street: License plates belonging to a deceased sibling were reported being used by unknown subjects.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man was cited and released for breaking a girlfriend’s phone.
Oct. 25
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man harassed gas station employees and stole water. The suspect was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: An auto dealership regained legal ownership of a vehicle due to purchaser not paying the loan.
7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A man surrendered firearms in compliance with a court order.
700 block Hemlock Street: Malicious mischief was reported.
100 block Pine Street: A storage unit in a private community was broken into.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business. He was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business after having been trespassed
23600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a welfare check.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.
Oct. 26
23200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Kirkland jail for a warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man found a cell phone in the Winco parking lot. It was entered into safekeeping at the Edmonds Police Department.
400 block Olympic Avenue: A subject was defrauded by a person pretending to be customer service.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail for harassing his ex and exposing a child to domestic violence.
21800 block 98th Avenue West: Theft was reported.
23600 block 100th Avenue West: An altercation occurred between a delivery driver and a cyclist.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole from a local business with intent to resell.
21600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.
220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police were alerted to a stolen license plate.
18500 block Soundview Place: A house was bulglarized with a broken window.
Oct. 27
700 block 13th Way Southwest: Smash and grab on a vehicle was reported.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman ordered food at a restaurant and left without paying.
23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between former boyfriend and girlfriend.
8700 block Maplewood Lane: A man reported he lost his wallet
500 block 9th Avenue North: A man reported a vehicle prowl.
100 block 4th Avenue South: Theft was reported.
1200 block 11th Place North: Theft was reported.
22600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for assault.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after shoplifting from a grocery store.
23500 block 92nd Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject stole merchandise from a store.
8100 block Olympic View Drive: A DUI collision was reported.
Oct. 28
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store and fled on foot. He wasn’t located during an area check.
8600 block Olympic View Drive: Theft was reported.
15700 block 75th Place West: A license plate was stolen.
Maple Street/8th Avenue South: A found backpack and laptop were returned to their owner.
23600 block Highway 99: Subjects were trespassed from a building.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was found in possession of stolen property. Charges were forwarded.
21600 block Highway 99: Police conducted a welfare check.
19900 block 81st Place West: A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store.
Oct. 29
50 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti was discovered at a park.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
