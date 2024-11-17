Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 30-Nov. 12, 2024

Oct. 30

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a collision investigation.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman had a package stolen from her residence.

500 block Edmonds Way: A woman had political signs removed. Report taken for documentation purposes.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise.

23600 block 79th Avenue West: A woman made claims of funds missing from a nonprofit organization.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise and left out of the emergency exit.

Interstate 5 SB freeway on-ramp: Edmonds PD assisted a neighboring agency on a DUI investigation.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/SR 525: Police canine team assisted in an attempt to locate a suspect for a neighboring agency.

Oct. 31

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business.

22600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of brandishing weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.

200 block 5th Avenue South: An unknown suspect accessed business funds and stole $60,000.

23300 block Highway 99: A woman reported that she had lost her wallet.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and was arrested.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: An assault was reported at an elementary school.

500 block Pine Street: A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

600 block 5th Avenue South: Two phones were found and entered into evidence for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: Multiple customers got into an argument with employees at a business.

9200 block 215th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect prowled two vehicles and stole property.

22300 block 51st Avenue West: A canine team assisted a neighboing agency in an attempt to locate a suspect.

Nov. 1

8600 block 216th Street Southwest: A man entered an abandoned house and remained unlawfully. He was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after returning to a store he had been trespassed from and committing theft.

500 block Main Street: A business turned in keys that were found in front of the location.

24000 block Firdale Avenue: Theft by deception reported.

23000 block Highway 99: Storage units were broken into.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Fake license plates were removed from a vehicle.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Nov. 2

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man damaged a fire extinguisher box due to intoxication. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and cited for the damages.

21100 block 82nd Place West: A woman reported not feeling safe at home with her husband.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A man reported he had been assaulted by another man.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A bicyle was stolen outside of a store.

24100 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole items from a department store.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A firework was set off inside a portable toilet at a park.

17000 block Talbot Road: A house was egged.

Nov. 3

23400 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked into jail for making a false statement to a public servant and for possession of a dangerous weapon.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Two suspects broke into a shed and stole items.

8500 block 238th Street Southwest: An unknown subject pried open a mailbox and took mail.

8030 block 185th Street Southwest: A car-charging station was damaged. No suspects or leads.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

700 block Olympic Avenue: A man had his home vandalized with eggs. He believed the suspects were juveniles who attend school with his daughters.

24100 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect committed theft.

21000 block 88th Place West: A man and woman told police they were concerned that someone was damaging trees on their property. Report taken for documentation purposes.

21800 block 98th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a married couple.

Nov. 4

100 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti was discovered in the Brackett’s Landing North restroom.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a grocery store.

Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A woman was booked into jail for intentionally assaulting two victims based on race and political views. (See related story here.)

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.

9000 block 202nd Place Southwest: Property was found in the street; owner unknown.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman who stole items from a store was later found and booked into jail for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman struck a child at a care facility.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.

100 block West Dayton Street: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI physical control and possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 5

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was assaulted near a bus stop. Officers conducted an area check for the suspect but he was not located.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: An unknown suspect spray painted graffiti on a fence.

7700 block 236th Street Southwest: A man sent a friend of his ex-wife messages about the ex-wife.

400 block Admiral Way: A woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

21100 block Highway 99: Graffiti was found on a business fence.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and assaulted an employee. Another man intervened and also assaulted the same employee.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a church.

8200 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and taken to county jail after stealing from a store.

Nov. 6

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Unknown subjects stole from a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for first-degree criminal tresspass and resisting arrest.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman received a voicemail on her work phone from a man making inappropriate comments. No suspect or leads.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man harassed another man over a collision.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store. The suspect was not located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man who stole from a clothing store was located and arrested.

Nov. 7

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he stole and damaged property from a business.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A city maintenance facility was burglarized overnight. No suspect information.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vacant property was burglarized with property taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman who stole property from a business were arrested.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft was reported from a store. The suspect was not located.

9300 block Bowdoin Way: A woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

20500 block 79th Avenue West: Suspicious damage to a package was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a local charge and warrant.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man on an abandoned property was contacted.

Nov. 8

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from hospital.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A canine team assisted another agency with an attempt to locate a felony warrant subject.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was seen on camera trespassing on private property.

8900 block 188th Street Southwest: A citizen turned in found property at the police station.

800 block Elm Way: A set of keys for a Toyota was turned in to police.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man tossed keys at another man during a disturbance.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman reported work harassment and assault.

8600 block 216th Street Southwest: Police responded to a trespass at a residence. The suspect was no longer on scene when police arrived.

Nov. 9

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and booked into county jail.

1000 block Puget Drive: A man was booked into jail for first-degree criminal trespass after he returned to a property he was trespassed from an hour prior.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a department store and then fled in a vehicle. Officers were unable to loacte the vehicle or the suspect.

500 block Forsyth Lane: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute in an apartment.

Nov. 10

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for drug possession after admitting he had drugs on his person.

23200 block Highway 99: A woman reported a theft from her apartment.

22000 block Highway 99: A man stole tools and miscellaneous items from a hardware store. The suspect was later identified and charges referred.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen sometime over the weekend.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing from a business.

95th Place West/Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after a collision.

Nov. 11

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant arrest.

1400 block 7th Place South: A vehicle was broken into and sentimental items stolen. No suspect information.

200 5th Avenue North: Found property was submitted to police for safekeeping.

100 block Pine Street: A woman reported a burglary at a parking garage.

700 block Caspers Street: Phone lines were opened fraudulently under victim’s name.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD in locating a vehicle involved in a theft and eluding incident.

23800 block Highway 99: A male driver hit two parked vehicles and then fled the scene. The man was later found by officers and booked into jail for hit and run and for driving under the influence.

Nov. 12

19500 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on a misdemeanor warrant.

500 block 3rd Avenue North: A man on a bicycle caused a disturbance on the road.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was reported as a missing person.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole from a grocery store was located and arrested for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: Signs of forced entry on a building’s front door were reported.