Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 12, 2024

November 12, 2024

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of October 28, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VII. PRESENTATION

A. Waterfront Presentation

VIII. PUBLIC HEARING

A. 2025 Preliminary Budget

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approve Contract No. 2024-480 with Moon Construction Company as Complete

B. Approval of Resolution No. 24-08, Establishing the Amount of Tax to be Levied

C. Approval of Resolution No. 24-09, Adopting the 2025 Budget

X. INFORMATION

A. 3rd Quarter Marina Operations Report

B. 3rd Quarter Commercial Portfolio Report

C. 3rd Quarter Financial Report

XI. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83880424254 or Audio/Mobile 1-253-215-8782 US Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 838 8042 4254

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

