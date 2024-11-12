Edmonds School Board to review Smarter Balanced Assessment results Nov. 12 

The Edmonds School Board will review the Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) results at its Nov. 12 meeting.
Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are votes on:
– The 2024-2025 school improvement plans.
– Approving the 2025 excess property taxes certification.
– Authorizing the district to create an implementation plan for grading practices.
The board will also review:
– Annexation of the former Alderwood Middle School property.
– A revised board policy regarding student discipline.
– The revised board policy on employment.
In addition, Hazelwood Elementary School students will make a presentation, followed by the school’s improvement plan.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.
To view the meeting agenda, click here.
