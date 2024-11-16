‘Edmonds Then and Now’ spotlighted during Waterfront Center author talk

Approximately 100 people braved the rainy, windy weather Thursday evening to learn more about Edmonds history from Arnold “Arnie” Lund.

Lund, author of Edmonds Then and Now: 1876 to 2023, was introduced and then interviewed by Teresa Wippel, founder and CEO of My Neighborhood News Network. During the interview, he recounted that although he had moved away from the area to work at Bell Labs, Microsoft and Amazon in evolving technology — including cameras and photography — he had spent considerable time in his youth attending the movies at the Princess Theater and fishing off the Edmonds wharf with his dad. Growing up in Richmond Beach, he lived through a period where farms were replaced by subdivisions and a growing populace.

Upon his return, Lund realized that much of what he remembered was gone. Being interested in preserving the history of where he was raised and also in photography, he volunteered at the Edmonds Historical Museum and joined the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society, where he is now vice president.

The COVID 19 pandemic sparks an idea

Lund explained that while he was looking at an old photo from the Edmonds Historical Museum, he recalled saying to himself, “I’ve seen that building before.” Then during one of his many long walks during the pandemic, he realized that he was standing in front of the building he had seen in the 100-year-old photograph.

Realizing that there were numerous old photographs of buildings at the Edmonds Historical Museum, it sparked the idea of comparing the “Then and Now” of Edmonds historical structures and neighborhoods.

Lund also realized that with today’s technology, including artificial intelligence, the old photographs could be enhanced, including clarity that wasn’t visible in the original photograph.

Author’s note: If you look at the photo of the Edmonds Cafe you can see the word ‘Meals’ on the door. That word was not clearly visible in the original photo, but with the enhanced technology Lund was able to bring it to the foreground.

Using today’s technology to bring history to life

Lund began his formal presentation by pointing out that the previous generations who lived here faced many of the same issues we are dealing with today and will encounter in the future. He emphasized that like them, we too shall survive and it behooves us to document our history as well as bring the stories of our past to life, so we can learn from them.

Lund then showed several examples of how today’s cameras and software can enhance our understanding of the past.

Beyond just enhancing old photos, Lund showed how photos can be combined to illustrate the old versus the new. The photo below shows the Carnegie Library on the left circa 1911 and the same building, the Edmonds Historical Museum circa 2021 on the right.

Lund next presented another technique for looking at “Then and Now” with a comparative view of the downtown area 100 years ago alongside a photo from current day.

Closing thoughts

Through his work and book, Lund provides us with a wonderful perspective of how Edmonds has evolved over the past century. However, Lund stated that it is goal of the Historical Society and the Edmonds Museum to bring more stories about the people who lived here to light, so that we can further understand, appreciate and learn from their challenges.

It is our responsibility as a community to document our current history for the generations who will follow us, so they can also say “Then and Now.”

— By Byron Wilkes