‘Edmonds Then and Now’ spotlighted during Waterfront Center author talk

Posted: November 15, 2024 2
L.C. Engel Building, (Southeast corner 5th and Main) and home circa 1910. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Historical Museum)

Approximately 100 people braved the rainy, windy weather Thursday evening to learn more about Edmonds history from Arnold “Arnie” Lund.

Lund, author of Edmonds Then and Now: 1876 to 2023, was introduced and then interviewed by Teresa Wippel, founder and CEO of My Neighborhood News Network. During the interview, he recounted that although he had moved away from the area to work at Bell Labs, Microsoft and Amazon in evolving technology — including cameras and photography — he had spent considerable time in his youth attending the movies at the Princess Theater and fishing off the Edmonds wharf with his dad. Growing up in Richmond Beach, he lived through a period where farms were replaced by subdivisions and a growing populace.

Upon his return, Lund realized that much of what he remembered was gone. Being interested in preserving the history of where he was raised and also in photography, he volunteered at the Edmonds Historical Museum and joined the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society, where he is now vice president.

L-R: Teresa Wippel and Arnie Lund discuss how he became involved in preserving Edmonds history. (Photo by Daniel Johnson)
Lund spoke to about 100 people at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday night. (Photo by Daniel Johnson)

The COVID 19 pandemic sparks an idea 

Lund explained that while he was looking at an old photo from the Edmonds Historical Museum, he recalled saying to himself, “I’ve seen that building before.” Then during one of his many long walks during the pandemic, he realized that he was standing in front of the building he had seen in the 100-year-old photograph.

The Edmonds Cafe circa 1920 with Fred Fourtner and his wife Elsie, who owned the cafe, and Edith Perry, who ran the cafe for them. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Historical Museum)
The same building (214 Main St.) circa 2021, the home of Matthew Ulrich’s Allstate Insurance Agency. (Photo by Arnold Lund)

Realizing that there were numerous old photographs of buildings at the Edmonds Historical Museum, it sparked the idea of comparing the “Then and Now” of Edmonds historical structures and neighborhoods.

Lund also realized that with today’s technology, including artificial intelligence, the old photographs could be enhanced, including clarity that wasn’t visible in the original photograph.

Author’s note: If you look at the photo of the Edmonds Cafe you can see the word ‘Meals’ on the door.  That word was not clearly visible in the original photo, but with the enhanced technology Lund was able to bring it to the foreground.

Using today’s technology to bring history to life

Photo by Byron Wilkes

Lund began his formal presentation by pointing out that the previous generations who lived here faced many of the same issues we are dealing with today and will encounter in the future. He emphasized that like them, we too shall survive and it behooves us to document our history as well as bring the stories of our past to life, so we can learn from them.

Lund then showed several examples of how today’s cameras and software can enhance our understanding of the past.

One example was the Fourtner building under construction at the southeast corner of 5th and Main. This photo was enhanced so the signs could easily be read and building’s design elements, including facades, could be clearly seen.
The Fourtner Building circa 2021, home of Starbucks Coffee. By comparing the photos, Lund was able to show an original doorway on the north side of the building that was subsequently “bricked over.”

Beyond just enhancing old photos, Lund showed how photos can be combined to illustrate the old versus the new. The photo below shows the Carnegie Library on the left circa 1911 and the same building, the Edmonds Historical Museum circa 2021 on the right.

The combined photo shows the Edmonds Volunteer Fire Department tower and the previous one-room wooden Edmonds Library building beside the new Carnegie Library on the left and the current Edmonds Historical Museum’s Plaza on the right.  This combined view spans 110 years. (Photo by Byron Wilkes)

Lund next presented another technique for looking at “Then and Now” with a comparative view of the downtown area 100 years ago alongside a photo from current day.

In the photos, some of the fence lines and buildings are visible.

Closing thoughts

Through his work and book, Lund provides us with a wonderful perspective of how Edmonds has evolved over the past century. However, Lund stated that it is goal of the Historical Society and the Edmonds Museum to bring more stories about the people who lived here to light, so that we can further understand, appreciate and learn from their challenges.

It is our responsibility as a community to document our current history for the generations who will follow us, so they can also say “Then and Now.”

— By Byron Wilkes

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME