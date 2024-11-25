Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting holiday bazaar Dec. 1

Shop for handmade and holiday items from over 40 local artisans and makers at the Edmonds Waterfront Center holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Admission is free. The Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Call 425-774-5555 for more information.
