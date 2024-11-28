Edmonds-Woodway High School Music hosting annual winter benefit concert and year-end fundraiser

Edmonds-Woodway High School Music invites the community to their second annual Winter Benefit Concert at the Edmonds Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The concert features dynamic live performances by all EWHS Music ensembles including choirs, orchestras, bands and jazz bands.

The ECA will have refreshments available for purchase throughout the evening.

Though admission is free, this concert serves as an essential fundraiser for the EWHS Music Program, which relies on support from the EWHS Music Boosters to bridge the funding gap between what the Edmonds School District can provide and what the program needs to thrive, the program said in a news release. Funds raised will ensure that students have access to high-quality music education, equipment and opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach. Everyone is invited to donate at ewhsmusic.com/2024-winter-benefit-concert .

Las Brisas Restaurant in Edmonds is proud to offer a special dine-before-the-show opportunity to support the event. On the evening of the concert, starting at 4 p.m., 15% of the restaurant’s net sales will be donated in support of the event. This exclusive offer is only available before the concert, as hosting after the show is not feasible for the restaurant.

This event is ADA-compliant, and accommodations for disabled patrons are available. Contact Edmonds Center for the Arts directly to discuss specific needs or for further assistance.

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.