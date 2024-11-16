Edmonds-Woodway High School Players present ‘The Dining Room’ Nov. 21-24

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Players, under the direction of John Elsener, will present The Dining Room — a look into the heartfelt stories of elites and their dining rooms, Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 21-24 at the EWHS Theater, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Immerse yourself in a compelling exploration of family dynamics and societal pressures with The Dining Room, by A.R. Gurney. Set in multiple dining rooms, the play unfolds through a series of interconnected vignettes, offering a window into the lives of various characters across different generations. From children to parents, servants to guests, Gurney’s sharp dialogue and insightful observations reveal the complexities of American life in the 20th century. With humor and poignancy, The Dining Room invites the audience to reflect on tradition, change, and the evolving nature of relationships.

The EWHS Players invite you to join them “for a night of unforgettable performances as we bring this brilliant work to life and explore the meaning of home, family and the ties that bind.”

The play will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Admission is $7 with an ASB card and $10 without.