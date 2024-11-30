Expect lane closures on I-5, Hwy 99, SR 520 for Seattle Marathon Dec. 1

Several sections of Interstate 5, State Route 99 and State Route 520 will have lane and ramp closures on Sunday morning, Dec. 1, for the 2024 University of Washington Medicine Seattle Marathon.

Lane and ramp closures on Sunday, Dec. 1:

– The I-5 Express Lanes from North 42nd Street to Columbia/Cherry Street closed until 10 a.m.

– Northbound SR 99 closed from Harrison Street/Dexter Avenue North to North 63rd Street from 6:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

– State Route 513 (Montlake Boulevard) at Northeast Pacific Place will have intermittent traffic holds from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

– Westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard closed from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

People should plan for delays and consider using alternate routes.