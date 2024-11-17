Found: a box of keepsakes. Do you know the owner?

In late October, Verla Douge found a decorative box behind the dumpster at her workplace at the corner of 76th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest in the Lynnwood/Edmonds area. She is asking for the community’s help in solving a mystery and returning several items to their rightful owner.
Inside the box was a smaller, empty, decorative box, Douge said. There were also two small photo albums, containing just one photo. There were also two framed photographs. One was of a young adult man. In the corner it says possibly “Duvrh” or “Duval” “Spokane 6-53”. The other was a wedding photo that says “Tom and Patsy Aug.1, 1992” on the back, printed by Nina Jensen Photo. Also included in the box was a formal red holder that says Sacred Heart School of Nursing, Spokane, Washington. The name Anna Mae Bartels is on the front and a graduation certificate for the same is on the inside. Lastly, but even more intriguing, is a small, long box containing a braided ponytail of brown hair.
“Clearly these are someone’s precious keepsakes,” Douge said. “The graduate is probably in her ’90s, if she is still alive. I would like to get this box back to its rightful owner.” If you know anything that might help, email thedouges@aol.comwith details of who this family might be or how this treasure box came to be abandoned.
