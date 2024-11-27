Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $20K donation from Mercedes Benz of Lynnwood

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $20,000 donation from Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood to support the foundation’s Nourishing Network and other programs.

Through its Nourishing Network, the foundation delivered more than 16,600 weekend meal kits to ensure children didn’t go hungry over the weekends. During the summer months, the program served 800 lunch meals each week, providing consistent nutrition when school was out of session. Families also received critical support through monthly pop-up pantries. Overall, the program distributed over 123,000 pounds of food, ensuring that no family in need was left behind.

“We are deeply grateful to Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood for their continued partnership and generous support,” said Deborah Brandi, foundation executive director. “This donation makes a direct impact on the lives of children and families in our community, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals and critical resources to thrive.”

According to a foundation news release, “Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood has been a proud member of the local business community for almost two decades, providing premium vehicles and exceptional customer service while fostering a stronger, more connected community by supporting local organizations.”

The Foundation for Edmonds School District operates 17 programs that address a wide range of needs, from early learning to meals and family resources to scholarships, classroom grants and on-the-job training programs, championing and serving students from cradle to career.

Learn more at www.foundationesd.org.